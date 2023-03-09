Armstrong Teasdale Wants Out As Ozy Media's Counsel

By Rose Krebs (March 9, 2023, 4:23 PM EST) -- Armstrong Teasdale is asking the Delaware Chancery Court to let it withdraw as counsel for Ozy Media in a case in which the company was just weeks ago found in contempt for not paying certain of its co-founder's legal bills, with the firm saying the company has also not paid it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS