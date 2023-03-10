Hospital Worker Who Refused COVID Tests Was Unfairly Fired

By Sophia Dourou (March 10, 2023, 12:59 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal has found that a hospital maintenance worker who refused to take a COVID-19 test was unfairly dismissed because the company's policy on the matter was not adequately explained to him before he was sacked....

