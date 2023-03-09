$5.5T In Tax Hikes Sought In Biden's Budget

By Asha Glover (March 9, 2023, 7:41 PM EST) -- The third budget offered by President Joe Biden's administration seeks $5.5 trillion in tax increases over a decade, including raises in the corporate income tax rate to 28% and the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6%, according to Thursday's budget proposal....

