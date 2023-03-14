Eos Energy SPAC Investor Sues B. Riley Sponsor In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (March 14, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Bryant R. Riley, co-chairman of B. Riley Financial Inc., and others have been named in a Delaware Chancery Court stockholder action alleging misleading and inadequate disclosures leading up to a $320 million special purpose acquisition company deal for battery storage venture Eos Energy Storage LLC....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS