BREAKING: Ex-Goldman Exec Gets 10 Years For 1MDB Corruption

By Stewart Bishop (March 9, 2023, 1:38 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng on Thursday was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted at trial over a purported $6.5 billion Malaysian bond deal in the 1MDB bribery and kickback scandal. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS