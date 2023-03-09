Biden Budget Would Boost EPA Funding By 19%

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 9, 2023, 6:25 PM EST) -- The White House on Thursday proposed a 19% budget increase for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a boost that would pour more funding into initiatives for climate change, environmental justice, chemical regulation and replacing lead drinking waterlines....

