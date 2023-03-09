BREAKING: Jury Clears TikTok In $116M TM Suit Over 'Stitch' Edit Feature

By Craig Clough (March 9, 2023, 4:57 PM EST) -- A California federal jury found Thursday that TikTok did not infringe the service trademark of London editing house Stitch Editing with its "Stitch" video editing tool, rejecting a mantra the plaintiff's attorney repeated throughout the one-week trial that the companies have the "same mark, same services."...

