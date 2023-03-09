Convicted TV Guru Trudeau Testifies He Isn't Hiding Assets

By Celeste Bott (March 9, 2023, 10:25 PM EST) -- Former weight-loss guru Kevin Trudeau took the stand Thursday in the first of multiple days of hearings over assets that he allegedly controls or owns that he hasn't disclosed, insisting that he isn't hiding assets from the Federal Trade Commission that he could put toward a $37.6 million fine levied against him years ago....

