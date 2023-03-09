SEC Says The Game's Over For Rapper-Endorsed Crypto Co.

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 9, 2023, 11:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the registration of a purported cryptocurrency startup focused on the marijuana industry and backed by the rapper known as The Game, finding that the company violated federal securities laws with its failure to file periodic reports for over three years....

