Judge Says Group's Offshore Wind Plan Challenge Is Unripe

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 10, 2023, 8:27 PM EST) -- An advocacy group's challenge of the Biden administration's plans for wind energy development off the coast of New York and New Jersey has been thrown out by a D.C. federal judge who said it is unripe because the government has authorized no real activity that could harm wildlife at this point....

