Ex-Employee Of UK Regulator Loses Appeal In Disability Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 10, 2023, 5:49 PM GMT) -- An employment appeals tribunal ruled on Friday that a lower court correctly held that a former employee of the General Optical Council was not discriminated against because of his disability — but found that the decision was "not happily structured and drafted."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS