3 Trial Judges, 2 Attys Shortlisted For Ga. Appellate Vacancy

By Rosie Manins (March 10, 2023, 4:15 PM EST) -- Three Georgia state trial court judges and two attorneys have been shortlisted as candidates for a Georgia Court of Appeals vacancy created by the death of a judge in December, the state's Judicial Nominating Commission announced Friday....

