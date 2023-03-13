Disney Says Fla. 'Don't Say Gay' Suit Is 'Attorney-Driven'

By Jeff Montgomery (March 13, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. has flagged a stockholder's suit demanding documents on the company's opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law as impermissibly motivated by "cultural impact" litigation aims and attorneys affiliated with the conservative Thomas More Society....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS