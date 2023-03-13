'Fear' Of Saudi Law Goes Both Ways In LIV, PGA Suit

By Bryan Koenig (March 13, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- LIV Golf's Saudi Arabian financier blasted the PGA Tour in a California federal court filing, arguing that "fear" of prison time for tour attorneys who could be accused of criticizing the kingdom goes both ways and means subpoenas to the sovereign wealth fund must be quashed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS