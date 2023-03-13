Mont. Tribe Wants Suit Over Proof-Of-Vax Ban Kept Alive

By Ali Sullivan (March 13, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Blackfeet Nation says its ability to self-govern is under threat in a suit challenging the Montana Human Rights Bureau's authority to enforce a state ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements on tribal lands, imploring a Montana federal judge to keep the suit alive....

