Broker WTW Sued Over Apartment Block Collapse Cover

By Silvia Martelli (March 16, 2023, 3:18 PM GMT) -- A real estate fund manager and its special purpose vehicle have accused insurance broker Willis Towers Watson of failing to provide them with comprehensive insurance to cover the refurbishment of a building in Madrid that collapsed twice, killing two people....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS