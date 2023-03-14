Silverwood Taps Solicitors To Push £217M Beauty Biz Deal

By Dawood Fakhir (March 14, 2023, 10:13 PM GMT) -- Investment company Silverwood Brands PLC said Tuesday it has engaged the same solicitors that engineered a deal with Lush to address why the cosmetics retailer blocked a completed 19.8% sale of its shares valued at £216.8 million ($263.9 million)....

