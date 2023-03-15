Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trade Union Lawyer Loses Lawsuit Over Fictitious Assaults

By William Janes (March 15, 2023, 5:06 PM GMT) -- A solicitor who sued a U.K. transport workers union alleging that his boss grabbed him by the throat and slapped him has lost his lawsuit after a tribunal found that the assaults never happened....

