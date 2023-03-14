SFO Says Ex-Dechert Atty Was Set On Milking ENRC For Fees

By Christopher Crosby (March 14, 2023, 2:44 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office said at trial on Tuesday that a former Dechert LLP partner shared confidential information to "screw" ENRC for legal fees, arguing that the agency isn't liable for the Kazakh miner's bloated legal costs investigating corruption....

