Apple Tells 9th Circ. App Store Rival's Antitrust Case Is Late

By Matthew Perlman (March 14, 2023, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Apple told the Ninth Circuit that a suit from a rival app store developer alleging its policies violate antitrust law came far too late because the company has not made any major changes to the policies since they were implemented nearly a decade and a half ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS