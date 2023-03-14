Union Beats Ex-Worker's Appeal Of Victimization Ruling

By Silvia Martelli (March 14, 2023, 7:35 PM GMT) -- An appellate tribunal has rejected a former GMB trade union official's bid to revive his victimization claim, concluding that a judge made no mistakes when ruling that the union treated him fairly when investigating if he was actually unwell while on sick leave....

