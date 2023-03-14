5 Things To Know About The Atty Heading SVB 'Bridge Bank'

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 14, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced Monday it has named attorney and former Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos to lead the so-called bridge bank for now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank — and that all deposits and "substantially all" assets of the collapsed commercial bank have been transferred to the FDIC-operated entity to protect depositors....

