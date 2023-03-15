Jackson Lewis Must Face Defamation Suit, Doc Tells 2nd Circ.

By Christine DeRosa (March 15, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT) -- A doctor is pressing the Second Circuit to revive his claims that Jackson Lewis PC, which was hired by his employer to investigate sexual assault claims against him, shared defamatory statements not only to his employer but also to third parties....

