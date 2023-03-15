Subprime Auto Lender Wants 'Baseless' CFPB Suit Scrapped

By Katryna Perera (March 15, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT) -- One of the nation's largest subprime auto lenders asked a New York federal judge to toss a suit brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York attorney general that alleges the company lured consumers into unaffordable loans and dumped the resulting notes on unsuspecting investors....

