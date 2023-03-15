Boies Schiller Name Partner And Antitrust Powerhouse Dies

By Tracey Read (March 15, 2023, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is mourning the loss of its third name partner, prolific antitrust lawyer Donald Flexner, who died this week at the age of 81 after a long illness, the firm announced Tuesday on its website....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS