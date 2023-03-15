Groups Call FCC's Emergency Alert Proposal 'Burdensome'

By Kelly Lienhard (March 15, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- National broadcast and cable industry trade groups called on the Federal Communications Commission to scale back its plans for sweeping cybersecurity updates to the Emergency Alert System, saying the proposal goes too far and is unworkable for smaller participants. ...

