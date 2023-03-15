$3.1M Hurricane Damage Suit Must Be Arbitrated, Insurers say

By Riley Murdock (March 15, 2023, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers led by Allianz unit Interstate Fire & Casualty Co. told a Louisiana federal court to reject an apartment complex owner's effort to move its $3.1 million Hurricane Ida damages claim to bankruptcy court, arguing the court should send it to arbitration....

