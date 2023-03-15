Solicitor Body Says Chancellor Budget A 'Missed Opportunity'

By Marialuisa Taddia (March 15, 2023, 9:10 PM GMT) -- The trade body for the solicitors profession said Wednesday it was disappointed that the Chancellor had failed to extend its financial support for the justice system, although it was not all doom and gloom for the legal sector....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS