Lawmakers Want Answers After Crypto-Friendly Bank Crashes

By Aislinn Keely (March 15, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers demanded action and answers in the wake of crypto-friendly bank failures, with one Republican congressman requesting a bank regulator respond to allegations that the closures were a political move against the crypto industry, and two Democratic senators calling for a federal law enforcement investigation into one of the collapses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS