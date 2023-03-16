ENRC Says Whistleblower's Warnings Were 'Company Gossip'

By Christopher Crosby (March 16, 2023, 4:14 PM GMT) -- Warnings about corruption inside Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. by its former compliance officer were merely "company gossip" that had no bearing on the Serious Fraud Office's decision to open a criminal probe, the Kazakh miner argued at trial on Thursday....

