NFL, Player's Association Beat Athlete's Bias Suit For Good

By Caleb Drickey (March 16, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday permanently tossed ex-NFL linebacker Junior Galette's claims that he was the victim of a racist blackballing from the league, ruling that the former player failed to demonstrate how the league, teams or the NFL Player's Association discriminated against him....

