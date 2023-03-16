'Robot Lawyer' Hit With Class Action By Law Firm In Illinois

By Steven Lerner (March 16, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois law firm filed a proposed class action against the self-described "world's first robot lawyer," DoNotPay Inc., on Wednesday, alleging the company is offering unlicensed legal services that have caused harm to consumers and violated the rights of law firms....

