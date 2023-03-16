Los Angeles Wants Federal 'Mansion Tax' Lawsuit Tossed

By Isaac Monterose (March 16, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The city of Los Angeles urged a California federal court to toss a suit filed by property owners over a so-called mansion tax ordinance approved by voters in November 2022, arguing the Tax Injunction Act bars federal court suits over state and local taxes when suits over those taxes can be dealt with in state courts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS