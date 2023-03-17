Investors Settle With Health Co. For $4M In Hemp Merger Suit

By Mike Curley (March 17, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given the green light to a $4 million deal to end a suit alleging Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. misled investors by downplaying the financial risks of its buyout of a hemp company....

