Reading The Tea Leaves Of The FTC's Privacy Rulemaking

By Viola Trebicka, Jennifer English and Sara Pollock (March 20, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT) -- At the end of November, the Federal Trade Commission concluded a public comment period for "commercial surveillance and data security" rulemaking on an advance notice of proposed rulemaking – the first step in a Magnuson-Moss Act rulemaking....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS