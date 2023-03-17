Meet The Atty Repping NJ Elections Official In Row With Gov.

By Jake Maher (March 17, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- When New Jersey's top campaign finance enforcement officer launched a legal fight against Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday over an alleged conspiracy to oust him, he opted for one of the state's most high-profile civil rights litigators to represent him: Bruce Afran....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS