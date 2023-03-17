6th Circ. Asks If FCC Subsidy Fund Has 'Untrammeled Power'

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 17, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Friday questioned whether there are adequate checks on a Federal Communications Commission program that collects money to subsidize telecom service in underserved areas, with one judge wondering aloud if the FCC had been given "virtually untrammeled power" by a federal statute under constitutional attack from a consumer group. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS