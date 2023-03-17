9th Circ. Says Worker Classification Law Rooted In 'Animus'

By Irene Spezzamonte (March 17, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel partially revived an Uber and Postmates' suit Friday claiming that California's Assembly Bill 5 governing worker classification treats them unfairly, saying the law is rooted in "animus rather than reason" when it comes to determining whom it applies to....

