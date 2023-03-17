Up Next At High Court: Funny Trademarks, Arbitration Stays

By Jimmy Hoover (March 17, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court kicks off its penultimate argument session of the term this week, dedicating three days to a variety of civil cases being closely monitored by plaintiffs lawyers, corporate defense attorneys and the intellectual property world. Here, Law360 breaks down a deep conflict over automatic arbitration stays, as well as an offbeat IP fight over a poop-themed dog toy coming before the justices this week....

