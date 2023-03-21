'Free Dinner' Investment Scammers Owe $1.3M, Judge Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 21, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A pair of convicted fraudsters accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of perpetrating a $3.9 million scheme targeting elderly Floridians via free dinners at "investment seminars" owe $1.3 million in disgorgement, a federal judge has decided, though she waived much of that amount in light of restitution they were ordered to pay in a related criminal case....

