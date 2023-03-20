India's Great Eastern Energy Corp. To Delist In London

By Dawood Fakhir (March 20, 2023, 2:18 PM GMT) -- Great Eastern Energy Corp. said on Monday that it has asked Britain's financial regulator to remove and cancel its securities from the London Stock Exchange after 18 years of listing because the volume of trading does not "justify the costs."...

