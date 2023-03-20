Investors Seek To Revive £40M Atty Promoter Advice Suit

By Sophia Dourou (March 20, 2023, 6:31 PM GMT) -- Counsel for a group of investors told an appeals court Monday that a tax lawyer should be held liable for advice given to promoters of a film financing scheme, arguing that the information led them to invest in the failed tax avoidance vehicle....

