JPMorgan Chase, Zelle Want Fraud Suit Arbitrated

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 20, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and Zelle parent company Early Warning Services LLC have argued two account holders agreed "multiple times" to arbitrate any claims they might have against the bank or Zelle, asking a Manhattan federal judge to send the customers' proposed class action over alleged fraud on the payment network to individual arbitration proceedings....

