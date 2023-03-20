Officer Deserves Firing For Harassing Jogger, Court Says

By Silvia Martelli (March 20, 2023, 6:42 PM GMT) -- A London court has ruled that a police misconduct panel failed to understand the seriousness of an off-duty officer stopping a jogger during the pandemic to make racially stereotypical comments and ask invasive questions, siding with the British Transport Police's contention that the only reasonable sanction was dismissal....

