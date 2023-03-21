'Unclean Hands' Defense Fails In Excess Coverage Fight

By Emily Enfinger (March 21, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rejected a primary insurer's "unclean hands" defense in its dispute with an excess insurer over coverage of an underlying multimillion-dollar judgment, finding that any alleged misconduct by the excess insurer didn't qualify as unclean hands because of how the case unfolded....

