FDIC Wants Failed Signature Bank's FTX Fraud Suit Paused

By Sarah Jarvis (March 20, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. asked a New York federal judge on Monday to pause a proposed class action against Signature Bank over its ties to FTX, arguing federal law requires the claims be exhausted first in administrative court since the bank has been put in the receivership of the FDIC....

