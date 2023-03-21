Influencer To FTX Investors' Atty: 'You Made A Big Mistake'

By Katryna Perera (March 20, 2023, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a proposed class of investors in collapsed cryptocurrency platform FTX told a Florida federal judge on Monday that one of the suit's named defendants has been threatening and harassing one of the plaintiffs' attorneys through vulgar calls, emails, tweets and other social media posts, allegedly saying things like, "Expect a counter suit bitch."...

