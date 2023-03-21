Caramel Co. Dunks Consumer Suit Over 'Real Milk' Claims

By Craig Clough (March 20, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge dismissed a putative class action on Monday accusing the Ferrara Candy Co. of deceptively claiming the fat content in its Brach's branded caramels comes from milk when it actually comes from vegetable oil, ruling that the suit failed to allege any misrepresentations on the product's packaging....

