Oligarch Denies Misleading Court In Contempt Hearing

By Sophia Dourou (March 21, 2023, 7:08 PM GMT) -- Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska told a London court Tuesday he was not aware of concerns he would move his assets to Russia to avoid a $95 million arbitration award, as he fights his former business partner's attempt to imprison him for contempt of court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS