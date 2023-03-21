Netball Association Must Pay Injured Player's Medical Costs

By Silvia Martelli (March 21, 2023, 5:41 PM GMT) -- An employment judge has ruled that the Welsh national governing body for netball must cover the medical expenses of a Celtic Dragons athlete who got injured while training for her university team, finding that failing to do so violated the terms of her contract....

